FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A deputy shot and killed an armed man after he was told to drop his weapon Thursday morning, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said two deputies went to serve a court-ordered eviction at a home in the 2300 Block of West County Road 38E around 10:45 a.m. The deputies were met by a man at the residence’s front door, and when they told the man they were there to serve an eviction notice, “the man pointed a gun at deputies,” LCSO said.

The man was told to drop the gun before a “deputy fired their weapon at the male, striking him.” Life-saving measures were immediately performed and the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team along with the Loveland Police Department will be leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.