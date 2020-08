AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police are looking for witnesses of a possible road rage shooting on Monday morning.

Police said it happened near 4th and Havana around 7:50 a.m.

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867 or @CrimeStoppersCO. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

