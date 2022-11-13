Possible carjacking leads to shooting in Commerce City (Photo credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect and suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a possible carjacking that led to a shooting.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 7500 block of Krameria Street around 9:35 p.m. ACSO said a man was found shot “during a possible carjacking.”

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital but his condition is not known.

Police said the suspect left the area possibly in a large box truck and they are now searching for both the suspect and the truck.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 911 or the nonemergency number: 303-288-1535.