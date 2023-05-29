AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that happened in the Gaylord Rockies Resort parking lot Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

According to APD, the incident involved an altercation between two men, leading to the victim being shot in the leg.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

APD has not yet specified what led up to the shooting, or the current condition of the victim.