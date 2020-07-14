Man shot in leg after confronting someone breaking into his vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the leg by someone trying to break into his vehicle early Tuesday morning.

According to APD, the incident happened around 2 a.m. in the alleyway of the 2300 block of Emporia Street.

Police said a man confronted someone breaking into his vehicle and the suspect produced a gun and shot him in the leg.

The victim transported himself to the hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.

Police have not released suspect information at this time.