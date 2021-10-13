Man shot in King Soopers parking lot in southwest Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A man was shot Wednesday night in a King Soopers parking lot in southwest Denver.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the shooting at 9:13 p.m.

It happened in a King Soopers-anchored parking lot in the 3100 block of South Sheridan, just northeast of U.S. 285 and South Sheridan Boulevard.

They said the wounded man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Suspect information was not immediately available.

