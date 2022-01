AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora police are trying to find out what happened as a 30-year-old man was shot in the foot in the middle of the day while out walking in a neighborhood.

The incident happened around 2:35 p.m. near East Kent Place and South Dayton Way.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find a suspect, and they do not have any suspect description available.

Police noted in a tweet that they also do not have a motive for the shooting.