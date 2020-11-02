Man shot in East Colfax neighborhood dies, Denver police investigating homicide

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police report a male that was shot in the 1200 block of Rosemary Street on Saturday night has died.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the East Colfax neighborhood of Denver. The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital.

On Sunday evening, DPD reported the incident is now being investigated as a homicide and provided no further details. If anyone has any information that can help with this investigation, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO by calling 720-913-STOP.