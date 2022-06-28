AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man was shot in his car Tuesday night in Aurora.

Police responded at 8:12 p.m. to East Seventh Avenue and Dayton Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

“He has serious injuries and was transported to the hospital,” police said. Officers were investigating what happened.

Roads were closed near Lowry Boulevard and Dayton Street during the investigation.

Police asked anyone with information in the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).