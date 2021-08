AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man was shot Monday night near East 16th Avenue and Paris Street.

The man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department. The shooting reportedly happened around 8:15 p.m.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances in the shooting, as well as suspect information.

Police asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).