AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.

Police said officers were called to a local hospital for a 50-year-old man who was in the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, police learned that the shooting happened at Burger King at 625 N. Peoria St. around 8:30 p.m.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing shots in the parking lot. APD said that another teenager, suspected of shooting the victim, has not been arrested.

Investigators said they believe the shooting happened after a fight between the victim and suspects. Police also believe the victim and suspects knew each other.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact APD.