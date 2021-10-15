Man shot dead in Denver in front his 10-year-old son

DENVER (KDVR) – The family of a man shot and killed in Denver Thursday night is speaking about what led up to the shooting.

The victim, 33-year-old Robert Lee Phillips, was in town to visit his only son. He planned on moving to Denver to be closer to him.

But instead, his life ended just feet away from his son.

“I did CPR on him, he was gone,” Judy McClarin said.

Her sister and Phillips both have a son together, who was at the family get-together during the time of the shooting. He is just 10 years old.

“He knew his daddy was gone,” she added.

The boy’s grandmother, Judy Amos Lee, recalled the unforgettable night.

“He brought out two guns, because he got his butt whipped,” Lee said.

Police said the shooting happened Thursday night in the 700 block of North Quince Street. They said Phillips was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The family and police say a physical altercation took place between Phillips and 29-year-old Charles Porter, who was arrested on Friday in connection with the homicide.

“You could’ve gone and went home and healed up and came back to look for that person that beat your butt,” Lee said. “But don’t pull out two guns like you’re in the western days and shooting while babies [are] out there.”

McClarin said she and her children were also at the home when shots were fired.

“[The shooter] stood, with his face, just like that, and his eyes had kill [in them] because he aimed to kill,” McClarin said.

The family hopes justice is served and served swiftly.

Porter is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, but he has not been officially charged. No word yet on an arraignment date.