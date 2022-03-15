ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies found a man shot dead in the doorway of a motel off Interstate 25 in Adams County.

Deputies responded to the Venture Inn motel at 7333 Pecos Street around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday. They found the man dead in the doorway of a room, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators found the man had been shot in the torso.

Detectives on Tuesday afternoon were interviewing witnesses, neighbors, employees and others while examining the physical evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in the crime is urged to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous.