Man shot dead at Aurora condo complex

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was fatally wounded in a shooting Thursday at an Aurora condominium complex.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 6:47 p.m. at Red Sky Condominiums at 14704 E. Second Ave.

Responding officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his wounds at an area hospital, police said.

Police said the circumstances that led to the shooting and suspect information remain under investigation.

The man’s identity will be released by the county coroner’s office once next-of-kin are notified.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or have relevant information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP) or report online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward up to $2,000.