The scene where Denver Police shot a suspect and wounded five bystanders in Lower Downtown in the early morning hours of July 17, 2022. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A man shot by police in a crowded downtown area has retained legal representation after the shooting is being investigated and the circumstances of the incident are in question.

Jordan Waddy hired Civil Rights Attorney Tyrone Glover to represent him but an official lawsuit has not been filed, as of yet.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann charged the 21-year-old with three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault.

Why was Waddy shot by police?

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 17, Waddy allegedly was part of an altercation at 20th and Larimer streets in Denver’s LoDo entertainment district. When officers approached to break up the fight, Waddy allegedly made a motion and police suspected he had a gun. Police shot and injured Waddy, and seven bystanders were also injured in the shooting.

Officers said they recovered a loaded firearm from the scene.

Police have released images of the shooting scene but have yet to make body camera video public. Witnesses described the shooting as tough to experience and many were running and screaming.

Statement from Waddy’s attorney

“On July 17th, several Denver police officers shot and injured Jordan Waddy, a Black man, multiple times outside of a crowded bar in LoDo without reason to believe that he was a threat to the safety of the officers or others. In shooting Mr. Waddy, officers also shot and injured six bystanders. Mr. Waddy is demanding answers from the Denver Police Department regarding the extremely reckless actions of its police officers. We are thoroughly investigating the shooting and the events leading up to it. The community demands to know how the police could so quickly use lethal force by opening fire into a crowd of people to stop a mere bar fight. Mr. Waddy is now also facing criminal charges, none of which involve threatening officers or placing them in danger of imminent bodily injury. It’s an all-too familiar scenario tainted with bias, one for which Mr. Waddy and other bystanders could have been killed, and the City of Denver is already attempting to shift the blame. We will get answers for these communities, and we will hold those responsible for this dangerous and unreasonable act accountable.” Civil Rights Attorney Tyrone Glover

The Denver District Attorney’s office is reviewing whether the officers’ actions were legally justified in a separate investigation.