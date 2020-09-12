Denver police: Officers shoot, kill man near West Colfax following pursuit

DENVER (KDVR) – Officers shot and killed a man early Saturday morning after he allegedly failed to drop his weapon following a pursuit.

According to Denver police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and North Meade Street.

Law enforcement officials say the incident began with a pursuit near 58th Avenue and Broadway in Adams County after deputies there tried to stop the suspect’s white Ford SUV for a traffic infraction.

The driver failed to stop and at some point began firing shots at those deputies, officials said.

We expect to get more information soon on an officer-involved shooting near Colfax and Meade. @DenverPolice tweeted around 5am the condition of the person involved is unknown, no officers hurt.



LIVE updates coming on @KDVR pic.twitter.com/CAZDedGy8k — Rachel Skytta (@RachelSkytta) September 12, 2020

According to Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas, Denver officers joined the pursuit at some point, attempting to stop the SUV several times.

Officers were eventually able to stop the SUV using a spike strip near a four-way stop at Meade and West Conejos Place, which is two blocks south of Sloan’s Lake.

That’s when the driver and a female passenger got out of the vehicle and ran. They were later found in a nearby neighborhood.

“He (the suspect) was holding the weapon in a threatening manner. He did not drop the weapon. Officers ultimately discharged their weapons and the suspect was struck and wounded,” Thomas said.

That suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No officers were injured.

Police have not yet provided an update on the female passenger.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you updates as they become available.

DPD provides information on Officer involved shooting, 1500 N Meade St https://t.co/asgMisGFAN — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 12, 2020