Man shot by Greeley police after allegedly saying he would ‘shoot it out with officers’ if they didn’t leave his property

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team said it happened at the Stoneybrook trailer park in north Greeley around 7:44 p.m.

Greeley police responded to the 400 block of North 35th Avenue on a report of a

disturbance and a possible burglary in progress. Once at the scene, officers encountered a 57-

year-old man who was uncooperative with law enforcement, according to the critical incident response team.

Police said the man barricaded himself inside his trailer. Officers and dispatchers made numerous attempts to establish contact with the man. The man told dispatchers he would shoot it out with officers if they didn’t leave his property.

After a short time, around 8:25 p.m., police said the man stepped out onto the porch of his trailer with a weapon and pointed it at officers. A Greeley police officer fired a single shot and the man retreated into his home.

Greeley police said no one was injured in the initial shooting.

Additional officers responded to the scene and several attempts were made to get the man to surrender, according to the critical incident response team.

Greeley police said that at around 9:14 p.m., the man appeared at the front door of his home brandishing a weapon and an officer-involved shooting took place.

The man was wounded during the shooting. He was taken by ambulance to North Colorado

Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Weld County Sheriff’s Office Detective

Nick Kollath at 970-400-2822.