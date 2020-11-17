Man shot by Glendale police was not armed, attorney says

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 has learned the man found slumped over his wheel by Glendale police on Halloween was not armed.

Police found 36-year-old John Pacheaco unresponsive, slumped over his wheel. Soon after waking up, his truck appears to lurch forward but then quickly reverse in a hail of gunfire.

The victim’s mom, Jamie Fowler, said there was no reason for police to shoot.

“I’m not saying what he’s done is right, I’m not, but that doesn’t give you a reason to kill people and shoot them,” said Fowler.

FOX31 has learned the truck the victim was shot in had been reported stolen three days earlier.

Fowler admits her son had a drug problem but says that has nothing to do with Glendale police shooting her son.