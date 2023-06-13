DENVER (KDVR) — Police were investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Aurora, where they say a man was shot during an attempted car theft.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 18000 block of East Kentucky Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department. The area is east of South Buckley Road, near East Alameda Parkway.

Police say the man “interrupted what appeared to be a group of teens trying to steal his vehicle.” He was shot in the leg and hospitalized in stable condition. The suspects ran off.

Officers were in the area to look for the suspects, talk to witnesses and get surveillance video.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).