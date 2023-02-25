PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating its third homicide case of 2023 after finding a man who was shot at a grocery store parking lot Friday evening on Feb. 24.

Shortly after 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a King Soopers parking lot located at 3050 West Northern Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Pueblo police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. The victim’s identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact PPD’s Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Ron Gravatt Jr. at (719) 320-6022. If you

would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-

7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.