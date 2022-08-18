ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday morning.

It happened at the Palmetto Club Apartments near 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 8:20 a.m.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened outside the complex in the parking lot. APD said some nearby units were hit by gunfire. No one inside the units was shot.

APD said the suspect and the victim knew each other and there is no longer a threat to the community.