Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 1100 block of N. Colorado Boulevard.

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for information on a homicide that happened Wednesday in the early morning hours around the Hale and Congress Park neighborhoods.

The Denver Police Department said around 3:45 a.m., Robert Goad was driving his 2023 black Ford Maverick pickup truck when he was shot and killed. Goad was traveling northbound on Colorado Boulevard in the 1000 block area.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.