Man shot and killed near Yeshiva Toras Chaim in Denver; police searching for 3 vehicles connected to crime spree

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for three vehicles connected to a deadly crime spree on Tuesday.

The crime spree started near Colfax Ave. and Grape St. at 10:50 p.m. with a car jacking. No injuries were reported.

Next, a shooting and car jacking took place in the 1500 block of Lafayette St around 11 p.m. One person was critically injured.

Then, DPD said a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of North Stuart St., near Yeshiva Toras Chaim around 11:30 p.m.

Police are looking for three vehicles connected to the crime spree.

2018 maroon Honda CRV, Colorado License Plate: CGOW44

2020 dark blue Toyota Camry, Colorado License Plate: AGNZ29

1998 black Toyota Rav 4, Colorado License Plate: QFO701

credit: DPD

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you see the vehicles, call 911. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.