Man shot and killed in north Aurora alleyway

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are trying to determine what led up to a deadly shooting in a north Aurora alleyway on Saturday night.

At 9:18 p.m., the Aurora Police Department was called to the 1900 block of North Del Mar Parkway on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and located a 26-year-old man in the east alleyway of that location suffering from a gunshot would.

The man was pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital.

Aurora detectives are interviewing witnesses, gathering physical evidence and currently trying to identify a suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have observed this incident, and have not yet spoken to police, to please reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous.