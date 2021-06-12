Man shot and killed in Littleton house, police say people inside knew him

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed in a house in the Sterling Ranch subdivision Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a call of a man entering a home with a gun in the 9000 block of Fraser River Street around 6:15 p.m.

While police were on the way, a man was shot and officers found him deceased when they arrived, DCSO said.

Police said it is not believed the man lived in the house but was familiar with the people inside the home.

DCSO said it is an active investigation and there is no threat in the area.