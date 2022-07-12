AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning and the Aurora Police Department said a woman was involved in the incident.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near 181 North Fulton St. around 10:15 a.m. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Investigators questioned witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene. A woman who remained at the location and cooperated with them was identified as being involved in the shooting. Police said there is no known relationship between the woman and the victim.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will determine if any charges are appropriate.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.