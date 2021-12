AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting occurred around N. Oakland Street and E. 1st Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

APD said there was no threat to the public but does not have any suspects in custody. The major crimes homicide unit is handling the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.