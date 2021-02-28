Man shot and killed after roommate dispute in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was shot and killed after roommates had a disagreement about a guest being in the apartment just after midnight on Sunday, police say.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of 112th Circle at 12:30 a.m. regarding an unwanted party in the home.

The two roommates had an altercation about someone that was there and one roommate asked everyone to leave. When they did not leave, one round from a handgun was shot, police report. The round struck and killed a male in the home, officials say.

Westminster police report 25-year-old Serena Ayesha Ahmad was arrested and is being held in Adams County Detention Facility on a second-degree murder charge.

Police were in the neighborhood for the most part of Sunday investigating the incident.