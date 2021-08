AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man shot and wounded a woman and fatally shot himself Tuesday in a case of domestic violence.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the woman was in the hospital Tuesday night in serious condition.

The department said in tweets that officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of North Emporia Street at 4:45 p.m.

The man and woman were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, but the man did not survive.