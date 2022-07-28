ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man shot and killed himself while they were pursuing him Thursday afternoon.

The Erie Police Department said officers were trying to contact a man with a rifle and has issued a shelter-in-place for the Erie Highlands, Grandview and Erie Commons areas.

Law enforcement from Loveland, Lafayette, Denver, Longmont, and Boulder County was on the scene of the incident.

Erie police said the man was down from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” and warned the public to avoid Coal Creek Trail west of Grandview.

