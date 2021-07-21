Man shoots fellow passenger inside moving vehicle in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man shot another male passenger while in a moving vehicle early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 26-year-old Isaac James Alvarado, was arrested on Tuesday by the FBI Safe Streets Fugitive Task force and the Westminster SWAT team.

The female driver notified deputies of the shooting that occurred near the intersection of US 6 and Colfax Avenue.

Alvarado and the other passengers began fighting while driving back from Black Hawk. Alvarado shot the other passenger during the fight, according to the driver.

The driver said Alvarado threatened her and ordered her to drive around, eventually the shooting victim was dropped off outside a hospital.

Alvarado left the area on foot after he was dropped off in a neighborhood.

The driver returned to the hospital and spoke with police.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Alvarado is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is facing 2nd degree kidnapping, 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing and 3rd degree assault charges.