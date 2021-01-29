Floor, items damaged after man starts several fires inside Englewood Walmart

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A 43-year-old man set four separate fires in the aisles of a Walmart on Thursday morning, according to Englewood police.

Officials report Darius Harper poured camping fuel up and down several aisles at the Walmart located at 601 Englewood Pkwy. around 10 a.m. He then lit the fuel and set four fires that damaged the floor, shelving and merchandise.

There were approximately 135 customers and 40 employees in the store at the time, according to police. Harper escaped through a nearby exit and the fires burned out quickly.

Officers found Harper on a bike path around South Santa Fe Drive and West Dartmouth Avenue. He ran and when officers contacted him, he resisted arrest as he was taken into custody.

Harper was booked on fourth-degree arson, resisting arrest and criminal mischief at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.

No injuries were reported. Arson investigators and detectives are handling the case.