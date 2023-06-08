DENVER (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of setting fires in a Walmart and then trying to steal jewelry and money.

The attempted theft happened on Tuesday night at the Walmart located in the 7100 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Police said the suspect set several fires in the store to distract employees while he attempted to break into jewelry cases and cash registers.

WPD said employees were able to put out the fires with the help of the Westminster Fire Department. No one was injured in the incident.

The man was unable to get into the cases and the registers, WPD said.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.