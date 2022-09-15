DENVER (KDVR) – A man was hit by a car while changing his tire early Monday morning on the shoulder of Interstate 70.

The Denver Police Department said at approximately 5:08 a.m. on Sept. 12, a man was outside of his parked car on the right shoulder of eastbound I-70 near the on-ramp from Central Park Boulevard changing his flat tire when he was hit by another driver.

The man who was hit in this incident sustained serious injuries. The driver took off and police are looking for information to find them.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anyone with information that leads to identifying a suspect – call 720-913-7867.