DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said one person was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday morning.

DPD said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. near 12th Avenue and Kalamath Street.

The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about what happened, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.