Man seriously injured in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a shooting left a man seriously injured on Monday night.

APD said the shooting happened around 10:21 p.m. near Havana St. and 11th Avenue. Police found a man in the street who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Havana Street was closed in both directions at 11th Avenue following the shooting. It has reopened.

Police have not yet released any information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.