GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Greeley man is being treated for serious head injuries after an argument near a local park.

Ivan Perez told FOX31 he was injured after an argument with another man, whose dog came into contact with the dog Perez was walking. Perez’s brother also was injured.

“My brother has a stab wound, and I am here with my face — fractures all over the skull and everything up here in the front, and now they’re talking about surgery,” Perez said.

A Greeley Police spokesperson told FOX31 an officer on patrol Tuesday morning saw the two dogs fighting in the 800 block of Eighth Street and tried to break them up just before 10 a.m.

“As soon as I started going out to separate the dogs, that’s when I got hit, and then my brother got stabbed,” Perez said.

Disorderly conduct charges after fight

All three men on the scene were charged with disorderly conduct.

“I told him there’s no way I could fight, because I have work injuries. In order to walk, I use a cane,” Perez said.

“When I (saw) him, I didn’t even recognize him. I just recognized his hair,” said Ashley Chavez, Perez’s fiancée.

Chavez said Perez did not get a chance to provide enough information to police and doesn’t want the case closed until more questions are asked.

Greeley Police told FOX31 the disorderly conduct charges are pending for now while they continue to conduct a thorough investigation. They did not release the identification of the other man involved.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this fight should contact Greeley Police.