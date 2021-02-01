Gang member sentenced to over 13 years in federal prison for 2 Colorado Springs robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A 31-year-old Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted for his role in two robberies.

“Dustin Wall, a ranking Rolling 60s Crips gang member, recruited and organized young gang members to commit violent armed robberies of banks and businesses in the Colorado Springs area, terrorizing innocent employees and witnesses at gunpoint and stealing cash, all to further the insidious needs of his gang,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

Dustin Alan Wall was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison on Jan. 29 for aiding and abetting two Colorado Springs robberies in 2018, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced on Monday.

The first robbery occurred at a Days Inn on Feb. 16. 2018. Wall was the driver in the robbery that was part of a gang initiation, according to the plea agreement.

He told a co-defendant that the robbery would earn him respect and money. A person in the motel was hit over the head. Less than $200 was taken in the robbery.

Wall was the driver for a second robbery at the ENT Federal Credit Union on March 14, 2018.

A co-defendant used a gun and a note to rob the credit union. Less than $6,000 was taken in this robbery.

“Taking violent gang members off the street is what we do best,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Colorado Springs is safer as a result of the good work of this office and our colleagues at the FBI, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.”