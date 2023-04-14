ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that a man who murdered his girlfriend in 2021 has been sentenced.

Jeffrey Aschenbrenner, 34, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday.

Aschenbrenner murdered his girlfriend, 43-year-old Monica Medina, on Nov. 27, 2021.

What happened on the day of the murder?

The district attorney’s office said that Medina was in the process of moving out of the home that she shared with Aschenbrenner. Medina’s father helped her pack her belongings into his truck.

After that, Medina and her father drove separately in her Audi and Mercedes to a gas station near her house.

Medina’s father left her Mercedes at the gas station and rode back to her home in her Audi.

When they got back to the home, Aschenbrenner was waiting for them across the street from where Medina’s father’s truck was parked. Aschenbrenner then fired three shots, the district attorney’s office said.

After the shots were fired, Medina and her dad drove away in the Audi. Aschenbrenner eventually caught up to them and shot into the Audi, hitting Medina in the hip.

She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

“This was a deplorable and cowardly crime,” said District Attorney Brian Mason after the trial in February. “The defendant’s actions took a life and destroyed countless others. I am grateful for the work of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in investigating this case and for my team at the District Attorney’s Office for their work in securing this conviction.”

Aschenbrenner was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree attempted murder during a five-day trial in February.