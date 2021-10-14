Man sentenced to life without parole for 2019 Lakewood murder

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – After being found guilty of murdering a 21-year-old man and robbing a woman who was shot multiple times in Lakewood in 2019, 31-year-old Christopher Michael Pride will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Chris Pride took the life of my only grandson,” said Cynthia Emma Haines, the grandmother of the murder victim, Roderick Vecchiarelli. “He took a young man’s future. He took away a huge part of our family and he even took away a life for himself. There won’t be a day that goes by that I won’t think of Roderick and wish that he was still here. My family will forever be healing from this.”

The sentencing stems from an incident on June 17, 2019, when Lakewood officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Mountayre Trailer Park off of West Colfax Avenue on Depew Street.

Vecchiarelli was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased after being transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital.

A woman with Vecchiarelli had been shot multiple times in her legs and was in critical condition but survived after emergency treatment at Denver Health.

A vehicle matching the description from witnesses was found shortly after by Edgewater police officers investigating a traffic accident. Thirty-eight-year-old Danny Carter, Jr., and a woman passenger were arrested after being seen walking away from the vehicle.

An investigation revealed that there were two other passengers in the vehicle who ran away before officers arrived. Through cellphone records and surveillance footage, Pride was identified as one of the passengers and a shooter in the incident.

On federal probation and supervised probation at the time of the murder, Pride was arrested in Colorado Springs on July 18, 2019. Pride was convicted on May 14 of felony Mmurder along with four charges of aggravated robbery and another four for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

The judge included an additional consecutive sentence of 64 years to life in Wednesday’s decision for the robbery of Vecchiarelli and the woman.