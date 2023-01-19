Shamil Jefferson was found guilty of killing a 17-year-old in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. (Credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

DENVER (KDVR) — A man was found guilty of killing a 17-year-old back in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Shamil Jefferson was found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Zalynnda Kassogue.

Back on Dec. 21, 2017, Kassogue was shot and killed while sitting in her red jeep near East 46th Avenue and Ceylon Court in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

According to the DA, Jefferson ran away from the scene and was hit by a vehicle near North Flanders Way. He continued to flee before he was arrested later that day on Dec. 21.

On Wednesday, jurors deliberated for seven hours and found Jefferson guilty of Kassogue’s murder.

Jefferson was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.