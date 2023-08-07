Casey Devol was sentenced to 97 years for shooting and killing his sister, his sister’s boyfriend and a dog (18th Judicial District).

DENVER (KDVR) — A 31-year-old man was sentenced to 97 years in prison Monday for shooting and killing his sister, his sister’s boyfriend and a dog in Douglas County in early 2022.

Casey Devol pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty on July 19, according to a release from the District Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 8, 2022, a man walked into the garage of a home in unincorporated Douglas County and found two people dead.

The two victims were identified as 32-year-old Jessica Mitchell and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Bryan Gray. An autopsy reported that both were shot to death.

Detectives were able to access surveillance cameras on the property and were able to see a suspect carrying multiple guns enter the garage where the two victims were found.

After the murders, a friend of Mitchell called detectives to suggest that the suspect might be Mitchell’s brother, Casey Devol.

Additionally, a recording device was found on Mitchell during her autopsy. This device captured a recording of what led up to the murders as well as the murders themselves.

“On the recording, you hear three people talking over dinner,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers said.

However, the recording didn’t give detectives a clear idea of what the motive behind the murders was.

Devol was arrested in Kansas on Feb. 9, one day after the victims’ bodies were found.