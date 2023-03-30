DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was sentenced to 96 years in prison for a 2018 incident that police called a “random act of road rage.”

A Douglas County judge sentenced 34-year-old Abraham Paquet to 96 years after a jury convicted him of shooting and injuring another driver during a road rage incident.

According to the 18th Judicial District District Attorney’s Office, on May 22, 2018, Parker Police Department officers were called about shots fired at Parker Road and E-470 during rush hour.

A witness told officers that two trucks were stopped at a light, and when the light turned green one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other driver. According to PPD, the victim was able to transport themself to Parker Adventist Hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Thankfully, the victim did survive but he did require hand surgery.

Despite Paquet’s efforts to avoid detection, he was identified as the suspect after police reviewed hours of surveillance footage and worked with the FBI.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our law enforcement team, justice has been served and the

perpetrator of this senseless, random act of violence has been brought to account,” Deputy DA

Joel Zink said. “Our community is now a safer place.”

Paquet was convicted of the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference

Assault – serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon

Assault with extreme indifference

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Weapon possession by a previous offender

According to the DA, Paquet had a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. His co-defendant pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a crime.