Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for starting Boulder County barn fire that killed 4 horses

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was sentenced Friday to 9 years in prison followed by 5 years of parole for starting a barn fire in Boulder County that killed four horses and caused $200,000 in damage.

The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Christopher Reyes, 32, pleaded guilty on May 1 to first-degree arson, criminal mischief, retaliation against a witness or victim and four counts of animal cruelty.

On Oct. 1, 2017, crews responded to the fire near 95th Street and Hills View Drive in Niwot.

The barn’s owners — David Reyes and Ronda Hackbart-Reyes — said they had locked it after feeding and boarding their horses. David told first responders that his son Christopher may have started the fire. David said Christopher had not been getting along with him and his wife.

The fire killed four horses and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

Investigators found a lighter and binoculars nearby that tested positive for Christopher’s DNA.

A neighbor also saw a car in the area that matched the description of Christopher’s sedan.

Two days later, Christopher was arrested in Richfield, Utah on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“During that arrest, Utah Highway Patrol noticed large burns on Reyes’ hands. The arrest affidavit for Christopher Reyes stated that he may have a history of mental health issues, and he would become more violent against his dad and stepmother if they stopped giving him money,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

During the sentencing, David said Oct. 1, 2017 was the most tragic day of his life and that the horses were like children to him and his wife.

Senior Deputy DA Erica Baasten said Christopher’s crimes were “calculated, vengeful and hateful acts. Mr. Reyes acts with rage and hate when things do not go the way he wishes them to.”

According to the DA’s office, evidence showed Christopher knew the horses were in the barn and spread accelerant throughout the structure before setting it on fire.

“This was a horrific case, both in terms of what the defendant did to the horses and to his own family. Cases involving animal cruelty and witness intimidation are among the most egregious, so this long sentence is entirely appropriate. I feel terrible for the victims in this case and they will undoubtedly live with this tragedy for the rest of their lives. For that reason, I am especially grateful to the investigators and prosecutors who fought so hard for the just outcome,” DA Michael Dougherty said in a statement.

Following his prison sentence and parole, Christopher will spend 8 years on supervised probation.