WASHINGTON (KDVR) — A 43-year-old man from Colorado was sentenced to eight years in prison by a federal judge Tuesday after pleading guilty to the distribution of child pornography.

Shaun Marvin pled guilty on Dec. 9 after an FBI task force’s investigation brought evidence of his role in distributing explicit photos of children. Following his prison term completion, Marvin will serve another 10 years of supervised release.

“According to the government’s evidence, the defendant joined a chat group dedicated to trading child pornography. Marvin distributed multiple images depicting the sexual abuse of children to members of that group. After law enforcement agents seized Marvin’s digital devices, they discovered over 25,000 images of child pornography on his devices,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia press release read.

The FBI task force in the case is focused on the exploitation of children and those engaged in human trafficking. It was comprised of FBI agents and other federal agents and detectives from Virginia and Washington.

Project Safe Childhood was created in 2006 by the Attorney General’s Office for the purpose of protecting children from online exploitation and abuse. The project utilizes federal, state and local law enforcement and resources to track down and arrest those who exploit children as well as find and rescue kids who have been taken.

The Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative is what brought this case to light and justice for the victims involved.