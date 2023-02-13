LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was sentenced to 60 years in state prison after pleading guilty to shooting at officers in Longmont in January 2022.

The trial for Jesus Hilario Rodela was scheduled to start Monday, but instead, he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault on a peace officer.

Longmont Police officers responded to the area of Longs Peak Avenue and Baker Street for reports of a stolen vehicle on Jan. 13, 2022.

At the same time, a school resource officer for Columbine Elementary School in Longmont encountered Rodela and tried to cut off his escape route with his marked police vehicle.

Rodela shot at the officer three times, according to a release by the Office of the District Attorney for the Twentieth Judicial District.

Then, another SRO encountered Rodela. When the officer activated his emergency lights, Rodela raised his gun at him and fired. The officer then “accelerated to strike [Rodela] with his police vehicle.”

Later, it was learned that Rodela was on parole for a sentence in Weld County and had absconded in September 2021.