DENVER (KDVR) — A man accused alongside two other people of killing one person and wounding five others in a Nov. 1, 2022, shooting has been sentenced to serve 55 years in prison under a plea agreement.

Dexter Martinez, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault. He was arrested in connection to the shooting on Nov. 23, 2022.

Martinez originally faced a count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder when he was arrested.

The other two suspects have not been arrested, according to Denver police. The agency issued surveillance photos of the two suspects in November last year.

These suspects are alleged to have been associated with Dexter Martinez. (Credit: Denver Metro CrimeStoppers)

The shooting took place in the East Colfax neighborhood at about 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

The Denver coroner said Allen Dawkins, 41, was killed in the shooting at the corner of East Colfax and Verbena Street. Police said at the time three suspects were traveling northbound on Verbena when they got out of the vehicle and started shooting at people on the street corner.

The day after the shooting, Denver police said they located a dark-colored SUV possibly involved in the afternoon shooting.