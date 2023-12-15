DENVER (KDVR) — A man who shot his neighbor 11 times in the back “unprompted,” killing him, was sentenced to 50 years in the Department of Corrections by an Adams County District Court judge on Friday.

Andrew Reineke, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder on Sept. 20. He initially faced charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and menacing.

“This was a horrific crime with devastating consequences,” 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said in a release. “The defendant murdered a neighbor, shot at multiple police officers and put countless lives in danger. I commend the heroic actions of the law enforcement officers who responded to this dangerous scene. The defendant will now have 50 years in prison to consider his egregious actions.”

Affidavit details neighbor, police shooting

The charges stem from an Aug. 3, 2021, confrontation between Reineke and his neighbor, Andrew Ervin, 65. Reineke initiated the confrontation near their Commerce City homes on Grape Street and shot Ervin 11 times in the back.

This is when Commerce City police arrived on scene and found Ervin on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds, and began to search for Reineke.

According to the DA’s office, Reineke fled the scene — hiding behind a truck and ducking into an alley, as well as menacing a family with his firearm so they would stay quiet. As officers spoke to a person not involved in the homicide, Reineke opened fire.

Six officers ended up returning fire, hitting Reineke. A gunshot went through an officer’s sleeve, but no officers were injured.

Reineke also hit a deputy’s vehicle and was struck by an officer’s gunfire, leading to his eventual apprehension.

Mason issued a decision letter in June 2022 for the officer-involved shooting, finding their actions justified and appropriate.

“The facts of the investigation support a conclusion that, at the time the officers used force upon Mr. Reineke, the officers reasonably believed that Mr. Reineke presented a threat to themselves as well as the other civilians in the area,” Mason wrote. “These facts further support a conclusion that the officers reasonably believed that the degree of force they employed was necessary to prevent the risk of harm presented by Mr. Reineke. Under the circumstances, the use of a less lethal force was not a reasonable alternative.”

Involved officers issue sentencing statements

Two involved officers provided statements to the judge during Reineke’s sentencing hearing.

“Andrew Reineke heard me talking on the radio, he saw me in full police uniform, and he waited to ambush,” one officer said, according to the DA’s office. “He opened fire with every round he had in his gun. As I retreated having no idea where this gunfire was coming from, I took a bullet through my right sleeve. He continued to shoot as I retreated to a place of cover.

“Thank god my training and luck trumped yours,” the officer continued. “I gave my tourniquet to help save his life. We did this because we are professionals, not cold-blooded murderers. Evil of this level has no place amongst us, our children, or our children’s children.”

A second officer called Reineke a coward and said the shooter’s “complete disregard for human life is disgusting.”

“I remember telling myself, this guy isn’t going to win, and I am going to go home to my family. I feel like I can’t breathe at times when waking up from those nightmares,” the second officer said.

“I am thankful, along with my partners, that we are alive today to be with our families, our brothers, and sisters in blue, and that I am able to continue this profession that I have been called to do. Andrew Reineke, you tried to take our lives away, but you failed,” the officer said. “You are nothing but a monster in my eyes. You have nothing good to contribute to society.”