Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting, killing teen at Aurora Mall in 2019

Kamyl Garrette, sentenced to 35 years for killing teen at Aurora Mall (photo from Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting and killing a teenage boy at the Aurora Mall in 2019.

Kamyl Garrette was handed the maximum sentence allowed under the plea agreement for killing 17-year-old Nathan Poindexter, Jr. by an Arapahoe County judge on Friday.

Poindexter was approached on Dec. 27, 2019, by Garrette and Senoj Jones, with whom he was supposedly in an ongoing dispute when the two shot him in front of his stepfather and younger brother. Police said Poindexter was not armed and the three had gotten into a fight before the shooting. Poindexter later died at the hospital.

Garrette and Jones fled the scene but turned themselves in after witnesses identified them.

“Mr. Garrette made the final choice to pull the weapon and to fire the weapon with deadly accuracy,” Judge Whitaker said during the sentencing hearing. “At some point, pulling a gun and pulling the trigger has got to stop being the answer.”

The plea agreement dismissed other charges and Garrette pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder with a violent crime sentence enhancer on Oct. 7.

Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on May 8 and was given a suspended 25-year sentence pending successful completion of seven years in the youthful offender system.