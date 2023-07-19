DENVER (KDVR) — A man from Colorado Springs was given the maximum sentence of 31 years in prison on Friday after a Douglas County jury found him guilty in a crash that killed two teenagers.

Last year, two high school students were killed and a third was critically injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock.

It happened just before midnight on Aug. 5. According to court documents from the 18th Judicial District, an investigation found that Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 25, was driving an SUV above the speed limit southbound in the northbound lanes on I-25.

He crashed head-on into a truck that was carrying four 17-year-old Castle View High School students, killing two of them, according to court documents.

Avalos-Trujillo had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred his speech and smelled like alcohol, the court documents said.

He told Colorado State Patrol that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel, but the investigation found that his blood alcohol concentration was .091, and had a level of 7.7 nanograms of marijuana in his system, according to court documents.

Additionally, at the time of the crash, Avalos-Trujillo was serving a probation sentence for a DUI injury crash out of California.

“While the defendant admitted to consuming alcohol prior to this crash, he failed to take responsibility for his actions that night,” Deputy District Attorney Sherri Giger said.

On May 10, Avalos-Trujillo was convicted of the following offenses:

Two counts of vehicular homicide – DUI, a class 3 felony

Vehicular assault – DUI, a class 4 felony

Two counts of careless driving resulting in injury, a class 1 traffic offense

Two counts of careless driving resulting in death, a class 1 traffic offense

At the sentencing hearing on July 14, prosecutors asked for the maximum possible sentence, which meant serving prison sentences consecutively. Judge Theresa Slade imposed a maximum sentence of 31 years.

“Every death as a result of drunk driving is 100% preventable,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “We can never replace those loved ones that are lost, but my office is committed to holding dangerous drunk drivers accountable to the full extent of the law.”

The students were about to begin their senior year of high school when they were killed. Friends described the two as kind-hearted people, who touched many of their classmates’ lives.